Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 30, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 12 currencies went up, while 33 currencies dropped compared to September 29. The official rate for $1 is 586,212 rials, while one euro is valued at 687,672 rials. On September 29, the euro was priced at 687,672 rials.

Currency Rial on September 30 Rial on September 29 1 US dollar USD 586,212 587,309 1 British pound GBP 787,397 786,887 1 Swiss franc CHF 735,521 737,426 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,245 62,421 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,755 58,867 1 Danish krone DKK 92,121 92,080 1 Indian rupee INR 6,610 6,622 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,622 159,921 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,918,940 1,921,935 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,631 208,660 100 Japanese yen JPY 394,572 392,770 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,326 75,495 1 Omani rial OMR 1,523,021 1,524,974 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,576 421,547 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,151 339,019 1 South African rand ZAR 33,964 33,872 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,099 14,194 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,051 7,041 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,047 161,349 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,728 44,822 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 385,535 384,480 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,323 156,616 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,558,074 1,561,992 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,442 454,785 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 481,513 482,119 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,364 19,421 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 280 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,917 413,668 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,159 108,774 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,323 82,315 100 Thai baht THB 1,819,209 1,822,252 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,049 139,104 1,000 South Korean won KRW 418,720 417,146 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 826,815 828,362 1 euro EUR 687,611 687,672 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,865 107,859 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,408 217,034 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,207 35,143 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,690 8,731 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,178 173,743 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,831 345,281 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,009,316 1,011,019 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,534 62,451 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,012 167,762 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,347 3,387

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,529 rials and $1 costs 722,548 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,844 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 701,503 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.