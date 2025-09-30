Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 30

2025-09-30 03:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 12 currencies went up, while 33 currencies dropped compared to September 29.

The official rate for $1 is 586,212 rials, while one euro is valued at 687,672 rials. On September 29, the euro was priced at 687,672 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 30

Rial on September 29

1 US dollar

USD

586,212

587,309

1 British pound

GBP

787,397

786,887

1 Swiss franc

CHF

735,521

737,426

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,245

62,421

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,755

58,867

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,121

92,080

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,610

6,622

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,622

159,921

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,918,940

1,921,935

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,631

208,660

100 Japanese yen

JPY

394,572

392,770

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,326

75,495

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,523,021

1,524,974

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,576

421,547

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,151

339,019

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,964

33,872

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,099

14,194

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,051

7,041

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,047

161,349

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,728

44,822

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

385,535

384,480

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,323

156,616

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,558,074

1,561,992

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,442

454,785

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

481,513

482,119

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,364

19,421

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

280

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,917

413,668

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,159

108,774

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,323

82,315

100 Thai baht

THB

1,819,209

1,822,252

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,049

139,104

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

418,720

417,146

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

826,815

828,362

1 euro

EUR

687,611

687,672

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,865

107,859

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,408

217,034

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,207

35,143

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,690

8,731

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,178

173,743

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,831

345,281

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,009,316

1,011,019

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,534

62,451

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,012

167,762

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,347

3,387

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,529 rials and $1 costs 722,548 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,844 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 701,503 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

