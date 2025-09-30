Iran Expects All Nuclear Program Constraints To Expire On Time

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and all restrictions on Iran's nuclear program should be considered expired on October 18, as decided, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

According to him, the abuse of the mechanism for resolving controversial issues by the European troika (UK, France and Germany) and the US, which envisages the restoration of UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, has dealt an unprecedented blow to diplomacy.

Araghchi also said that the military attack by the U.S. and Israel against Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty in June, as well as air strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities during the negotiations, are a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

At the meeting, Guterres noted that all parties should remain committed to diplomacy in resolving international issues and that the UN Secretariat is ready to provide any assistance in this area.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council's resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.