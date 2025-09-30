President Of Kazakhstan Launches Second Line Of Dostyk-Moiynty Railway
The launch came at a time when the 7th New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum was in full swing.
The newly integrated segment is projected to amplify freight
traffic throughput by a factor of five, optimize delivery timelines
for export commodities, and bolster Kazakhstan's strategic transit
capabilities. Tokayev emphasized that the initiative perpetuates
the historical framework of the Dostyk-Alashankou corridor, which
initially established connectivity between Kazakhstan and China
three and a half decades prior.
“Kazakhstan has historically served as a pivotal nexus facilitating connectivity between the Asian economic powerhouse and the European market,” the president articulated.
He noted that the new line reflects the shared vision of Astana and Beijing within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Highlighting Kazakhstan's role as a major Eurasian transit hub, Tokayev pointed out that five international railway corridors already cross the country, connecting it to the world's largest trade markets. Over the past decade, around $35 billion has been invested in transport and logistics infrastructure. Future plans include the construction of 5,000 kilometers of new railways and the repair of 11,000 kilometers, with key projects such as the Moiynty–Kyzylzhar railway and modernization of routes linking Kyzylzhar station to the port of Aktau.
“These efforts will strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, boost the Middle Corridor, and secure Kazakhstan's position as a central player in Eurasian connectivity,” Tokayev stressed. He added that the government will also prioritize digitalization and artificial intelligence in the rail sector, ensuring competitiveness and efficiency," Tokayev concluded.
