2Nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)
The forum, organized with the support of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, will feature two panel sessions: "Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives on Information Security" and "Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment".
The first panel of the forum is moderated by Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency.
Will be updated
Market Research
