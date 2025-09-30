Uzbek Senate Chair Meets Iranian Delegation To Boost Economic Ties
The dialogues encompassed capital allocation prospects,
territorial enhancement strategies, synergistic transport and
logistics frameworks, and the utilization of Iranian maritime
facilities to facilitate Uzbekistan's maritime connectivity. Both
parties underscored the imperative of enhancing interregional
synergies to catalyze economic engagement, commercial exchange, and
tourism proliferation.
They also concurred to augment interparliamentary scrutiny of economic accords and execute collaborative initiatives across sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and capital investment to intensify bilateral economic synergy.
Uzbekistan and Iran has profound cultural and historical connections. Both nations are participants in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Iran and Uzbekistan have formalized bilateral agreements to collaborate in multiple sectors, including agriculture, transportation, oil and gas extraction, construction, medicines, and finance. The two nations have collaborated on terrestrial connections and several collaborative enterprises. Uzbekistan exports several commodities to Iran, including cotton, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, fertilizers, and chemical fibers. Iran exports construction materials, detergents, culinary products, tea, and fruits to Uzbekistan.
