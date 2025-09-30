Azerbaijan Sets Timeline For Tripling Renewable Energy Capacities To Hit Climate Targets
According to him, to meet the Paris Agreement goals by 2030, it's necessary to elevate the total capacity of renewable energy sources to 11,000 GW, expand storage capacity to 1,500 GW, build or modernize 25 million kilometers of power grids, and create new energy corridors connecting generation and consumption centers.
The minister pointed out that a whopping 582 GW of new renewable capacity was rolled out worldwide last year, but as International Renewable Energy Agencysuggests, hitting this target will need a steady climb of 16.6 percent each year.
Shahbazov underscored that a viable energy transition is unattainable without the advancement of contemporary grid frameworks, robust storage solutions, and optimized energy conveyance infrastructure.
