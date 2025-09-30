Azerbaijan Pulls Back Curtain On Timeline For Weaving New Power Plants Into Its Grid

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 10 new power plants will be integrated into Azerbaijan's grid over the next two years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan continues to set an example in green energy. The country plans to build wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.7 GW by 2030, tripling the installed capacity of renewable energy to four GW and preventing 3.2 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions," the minister explained.

According to him, 10 new power plants will be integrated into the energy grid over the next two years, along with battery systems with a capacity of 250 MW and 500 MWh of storage to manage two GW of renewable energy. The commissioning of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant is expected as early as November.

By 2030, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur plan to achieve an installed capacity of 1.6 GW through hydro, solar, and wind power plants, as well as rooftop panels. This region will produce twice as much 'green' electricity as it consumes, reducing over two million tons of emissions.

Moreover, the 'Green Energy Zone' paradigm is concurrently being operationalized in Nakhchivan, which boasts a renewable energy capacity ranging from five to seven gigawatts.

The minister emphasized that the next stage of the regional energy transition involves harnessing the vast potential of the Caspian Sea and creating green energy corridors connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. Measurement and monitoring work is currently underway to assess the development of wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea, and cooperation is underway with a number of international companies.

To note, a Green Energy Zone (GEZ) represents a strategically delineated geographic locale engineered to catalyze the production and utilization of renewable energy. This initiative synergizes diverse resources such as wind and solar while incorporating a cohesive infrastructure and advanced storage solutions to establish a robust sustainable energy nexus. GEZs are strategically engineered to catalyze capital influx, foster eco-industrial synergies, invigorate economic expansion and employment generation, and expedite the shift from fossil fuel dependency.