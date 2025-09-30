Azerbaijan Identifies Launch Date For Onshore And Caspian Capacities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to commission six GW of capacities onshore and in the Caspian Sea, of which four GW will be exported as part of a phased plan through the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor, reducing approximately 4.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, by 2032, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the rollout of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, along with the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe route via Nakhchivan and Armenia, and the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria pathway, continues to be high on the country's agenda.

Shahbazov emphasized that these large-scale projects will help balance regional energy systems, increase the share of renewable energy sources, strengthen energy security, reduce emissions, and enhance Azerbaijan's role in global climate action.

The minister articulated that hydrogen is poised to emerge as a pivotal vector in the transition towards a decarbonized future. Azerbaijan is formulating a comprehensive action framework for the operationalization of its National Strategic Vision, encompassing the entire value chain of hydrogen, including its production, consumption, and export dynamics.



"Azerbaijan is steadfast in its dedication to a sustainable energy paradigm shift and is systematically implementing initiatives to advance this objective," he emphasized.