Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Bets On Media Forum With Uzbekistan As Affluent Platform For Growing Co-Op

2025-09-30 03:07:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is an important part of these strong relationships, and the current forum will be a successful platform for expanding future cooperation between the media, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

According to him, information is not only a means of transmitting news, but also a bridge that connects our peoples more closely.

"As the Audiovisual Council, we believe that the close cooperation established between the media organizations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will make a significant contribution to the healthy, objective and professional development of our information environment. Especially in today's era - when the issues of digital transformation, information security and media sustainability are at the forefront, it is extremely important for our countries to work together in this area.

Joint projects, information exchange, the application of new technological trends and the exchange of experience of our professional journalists will serve our mutual development. I am sure that this Forum will be the next step and a successful platform for further expansion of future cooperation between the media of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan," Sattarov added.

