UK Calls On Israeli Authorities To Halt Settlements In West Bank
"Israeli annexation of the West Bank cannot be allowed to happen. We also repeat our calls on Israel to halt the expansion of illegal settlements, including the E1 plans, and act decisively against extremist settler violence," FCDO said in a statement.
The statement stressed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace.FCDO West Bank E1 expansion plan
