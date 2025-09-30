Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Calls On Israeli Authorities To Halt Settlements In West Bank

2025-09-30 03:06:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom (FCDO) has called on the Israeli occupation authorities to halt settlement construction in the West Bank, including the E1 expansion plan.

"Israeli annexation of the West Bank cannot be allowed to happen. We also repeat our calls on Israel to halt the expansion of illegal settlements, including the E1 plans, and act decisively against extremist settler violence," FCDO said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace.

