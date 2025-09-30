Italy Affirms Support For All Efforts Aimed At Ending War In Gaza
A statement from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers said that this proposal could be "a turning point, allowing for a permanent cessation of the hostilities, full and safe humanitarian access for the civilian population to be achieved."
The Italian government expressed its readiness to play its role in close coordination with the United States, European partners, and regional actors, adding that ending hostilities is also crucial to addressing the dire humanitarian crisis affecting civilians in the Gaza Strip, a tragedy that is unjustifiable and completely unacceptable.
According to the statement, the Italian government urged all parties to seize this opportunity and accept the proposal, stressing that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East is possible, with two states living side by side in peace and security.welcomed ending war humanitarian
