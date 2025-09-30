Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Nat'l Day


2025-09-30 03:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Botswana and its people. (end)
