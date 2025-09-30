Over 150 Countries' Recognition Of Palestine.. Step Towards Two-State Solution, Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shammari
KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- More than 150 countries worldwide have recognized Palestine as a fully sovereign state, affirming that the two-state solution is the only path to achieve just and lasting peace in the Middle East.
This recognition coincided with the International Conference on the Recognition of Palestine, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session.
The conference, chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, and attended by senior officials and international delegations, highlighted strong European and Arab support for recognition, stressing that resolving the conflict requires an end to the occupation and full adherence to international legitimacy.
Participants urged the Israeli occupation to stop violations against Palestinians, halt settlement expansion, and cease land confiscation and settler violence, calling these acts violations of international law and a major obstacle to peace efforts.
They also condemned Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, with recent attacks killing more than 220 Palestinians, mostly women and children, further escalating the humanitarian crisis and deepening regional instability.
Spain, Ireland, and Norway formally recognized Palestine as a sovereign state on May 28, 2024, followed by Slovenia in June 5, and Armenia on June 21, while additional countries have since joined the growing recognition movement.
On September 21, the UK, Canada, and Australia announced their recognition, while French President Emmanuel Macron declared France's recognition of Palestine during his address at the September 22 conference on two-state solution.
On September 23, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, and Portugal declared their official recognition of Palestine, at the international conference on the two-state solution.
His Highness the Amir's Representative, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, took part in the high-level international conference on peace and the two-state solution.
His Highness the Amir's Representative also joined UNGA's high-level debate, and delivered a speech on behalf of Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the UN Security Council emergency session.
His Highness the Amir Representative's address affirmed Kuwait's historic stance supporting Palestinian rights, while stressing the urgent need for a just, comprehensive, and lasting settlement.
A speech by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya at the high level UN conference held on July 28 in New York, reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance, calling for a Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy.
He called for the recognition of the State of Palestine, and urged immediate Israeli occupation withdrawal from Gaza and Palestinian lands, lifting the blockade, halting attacks, and ensuring humanitarian access, while demanding full respect for international law and accountability for violations. (end)
