Kuwait Aviation Joins ICAO Efforts To Support Women Empower
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Public Authority for Civil Aviation delegation took part in a session of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 42nd General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, to promote gender equality and strengthen women's participation in the aviation sector.
Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety and Air Transport Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA late Monday that the delegation joined the meeting of the Gender Focal Points (GFPs) which discussed experiences, challenges, as well as international and regional initiatives to empower women in aviation.
He added that Kuwait was represented by Shoug Al-Kout and Ameera Al-Azmi, whose participation underscored the authority's commitment to ICAO's vision of empowering women and expanding their presence in international forums, in line with Kuwait's approach to supporting women across key sectors, including civil aviation.
The meeting recommended programs and tools to advance gender equality and further integrate women's roles within the aviation industry.
The 42nd ICAO General Assembly continues from September 23 to October 3, with broad participation from member states and international aviation organizations. (end)
