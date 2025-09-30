Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit Kicks Off Today
Doha: The Sixth Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit will kick off today in Doha under the theme ''Transforming Mental Health through Investment, Innovation, and Digital Solutions''. The two-day summit will bring together a wide range of health ministers, experts, and specialists from across the world, along with international organizations concerned with mental health.
