Qatar-Resident In Quest To Break GWR For Fastest Crossing Of Qatar On Foot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At 44 years old, Lecho Benedict Phele is not just running races-he's running toward a dream that transcends finish lines and medals. He is attempting to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) on October 24 for the fastest crossing of Qatar on foot-from Al Rwais in the north to Abu Samra on the Saudi border-a distance of 193 kilometers.

The current record, set by Indian runner Ashutosh Prakash in 30 hours and 31 minutes, stands as a challenge Phele is determined to shatter. His goal? An astonishing 25 hours.

Originally from South Africa and now based in Qatar, Phele has carved out an inspiring athletic journey defined by resilience, self-belief, and a deep desire to uplift others, especially youth from previously disadvantaged communities.



Phele's running story began modestly in 2011–2012 with a 10km fun run in South Africa-the FNB City Race. Though he didn't race competitively for years afterward, that first experience sparked a realization: he had potential. It wasn't until 2021 that he officially stepped onto the competitive scene, placing third in his age category (42–50) at the First Abu Dhabi Bank Half Marathon. Since then, his momentum has only grown.

In 2022 and beyond, Phele competed in numerous races across South Africa, the UAE, and Qatar-including the grueling Comrades Marathon, South Africa's famed 90km“Ultimate Human Race.” He completed it twice: first in 8 hours and 42 minutes, then improving to 8 hours and 20 minutes this past June. He also ran the Dubai Marathon and the Abu Dhabi Marathon, clocking an impressive 3:02 in the latter. Just weeks later, he tackled the Uridu Marathon in January, finishing in 3:09 despite minimal recovery time.

But Phele's ambitions stretch far beyond conventional marathons.

“This is more than a race,” Phele says.“It's a statement to our youth-especially those from communities like mine-that time, background, or circumstance should never limit your dreams.”

Born in 1981 in post-apartheid South Africa, Phele understands the weight of systemic barriers. Yet, rather than waiting for opportunity, he created it-funding his own training, gear, nutrition, and race entries without corporate sponsors.“I wanted to show young people you can start on your own,” he explains.“The helping hand should meet you on your journey-not carry you from the start.”

His self-funded mission is backed by unwavering support from family, friends, and his running group, who assist with everything from hydration stations to long-run companionship. The Qatar Ministry of Sports has also stepped in, providing police escorts, ambulances, media coverage, and logistical support to ensure Guinness World Records' stringent verification protocols are met.

Phele's endeavor also carries diplomatic symbolism. As South Africa and Qatar celebrate over 30 years of strong bilateral relations-forged after South Africa's 1994 democratic transition under Nelson Mandela-Phele sees his run as a tribute to the growing sports ties between the two nations. Qatari athletes train in South Africa, and South African runners like Phele find a welcoming home in Qatar's vibrant athletics community.

Perhaps most moving is the legacy Phele is already building at home. His two sons, inspired by their father's dedication, recently caught the attention of scouts from the Qatar Athletics Federation during a local race.“They're following in my footsteps-not because I pushed them, but because they saw what's possible,” he says with pride.

As October 24 approaches, Phele continues his rigorous training with one eye on the clock and the other on his greater purpose: to prove that barriers are meant to be broken. Whether or not he crosses the Abu Samra border in under 25 hours, his journey has already ignited hope in countless young hearts.

In Lecho Benedict Phele's words:“Everything is achievable-if you put your mind, heart, and hard work into it.” And for a man running not just across a nation, but toward a better future for others, those words are more than motivation-they're a mantra.