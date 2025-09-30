Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark Borsa Istanbul (BIST) 100 index closed Monday at 11,048.13 points, marking a 0.92% drop from the previous session.
Opening at 11,112.30 points to start the week, the index saw a 103.07-point decrease from Friday’s closing figure.
Throughout the trading day, the BIST 100's lowest value was 11,048.13, while it briefly peaked at 11,205.64.
Of the 100 stocks tracked, 22 advanced, while 78 posted losses compared to Friday's close.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($246.6 billion), with a total trading volume reaching 136.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.27 billion).
In commodities, gold traded at $3,825.30 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced around $67.15 per barrel at 6:20 PM local time (15:20 GMT).
As of the latest data, the exchange rates were 41.5795 for the US dollar to Turkish lira, 48.7910 for the euro to Turkish lira, and 55.8820 for one British pound against the Turkish lira.
