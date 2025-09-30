Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Stock Markets End Monday on Positive Note

2025-09-30 02:50:30
(MENAFN) European stock markets wrapped up Monday's trading with mostly positive results, though Italy and Spain lagged behind. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged up by 0.18%, or 1.01 points, closing at 555.53.

Germany’s DAX 40 index saw a marginal gain of 0.02%, ending at 23,745.06, while the UK's FTSE 100 added 0.16%, finishing the day at 9,299.84. Paris's CAC 40 rose by 0.13%, closing at 7,880.87 points.

However, the mood was less positive in Southern Europe. Italy’s FTSE MIB dropped by 0.22%, settling at 42,554.4, and Spain’s IBEX 35 also saw a decline of 0.22%, closing at 15,316.3.

On the economic front, the Eurozone's economic confidence index increased by 0.2 points in September, reaching 95.5—surpassing analysts' expectations.

In corporate news, Lufthansa, Germany's leading airline, revealed plans to eliminate 4,000 administrative jobs as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations through digitalization and automation.

At the close of trading, the euro gained 0.21% against the U.S. dollar, reaching 1.1726 as of 1647 GMT.

