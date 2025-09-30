Dubai Strategist Hina Siddiqui Launches 'Let's Make You Famous' Campaign For IT Ceos
EINPresswire/ -- Hina Siddiqui, recently featured on Times Square as one of the Top 100 Global Legacy Makers and a 3x Global Award-Winning IT Business Coach-Consultant, has announced the launch of her new program: “Let’s Make You Famous.”
Siddiqui is the CEO & Founder of Corporate Influence Media, a 6x author, and host of The Corporate Life Podcast — ranked in the Top 5% globally. Featured in over 560 media outlets including Google News, AP, CBS, FOX, ABC, and Yahoo! Finance, Siddiqui works exclusively with IT and Tech CEOs in their 40s who are ready for quantum growth.
With her new campaign, Let’s Make You Famous, she’s bringing the same blueprint that scaled her own authority — from global features to Times Square recognition — to CEOs who want to collapse time and step into industry celebrity.
“This isn’t PR,” says Siddiqui. “This is a celebrity-tier star-making machine. In 90 days, we position leaders with covers, global press, and the kind of authority that makes them unforgettable celebrities. Prestigious awards may also follow over a longer timeline.”
Why Now?
Industry analysts note that executive branding and visibility services are becoming increasingly sought after as competition intensifies across tech sectors. Leaders are no longer judged only by business results but also by the authority and recognition they command. Siddiqui’s new campaign addresses this shift by offering CEOs a structured pathway to high-profile media exposure, curated positioning, and long-term credibility.
Availability
The “Let’s Make You Famous” campaign will be open to a limited number of IT and Tech CEOs each quarter.
About Hina Siddiqui
Hina Siddiqui is a 3x Global Award-Winning Business Coach-Consultant, CEO & Founder of Corporate Influence Media, 6x Author, and host of The Corporate Life Podcast (Top 5% Globally).
She has been featured in more than 560 media outlets including Google News, AP, CBS, FOX, ABC, and Yahoo! Finance and Times Square.
She works exclusively with IT and Tech CEOs in their 40s who are ready for quantum growth, helping leaders pick a number — $1M–$10M+ — and achieve it through premium coaching, iconic positioning, and strategic consulting. Her own leap, scaling income by over 1,500% in three years, proves what’s possible when passion meets authenticity.
Media Contact
Corporate Influence Media
Email: ...
Website:
