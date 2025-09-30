Russia’s Medvedev Dismisses War Speculation
(MENAFN) The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated on Monday that recent discussions across European nations regarding a potential military conflict with Russia within the next five years “should not happen,” emphasizing that such ideas contradict Moscow’s strategic goals.
In a post on his Telegram account, Medvedev declared, “Russia does not need a war with anyone in principle, including with the frigid old Europe. There is nothing to gain there.”
He asserted that the Russian Federation has no interest in initiating conflict, especially with Europe, which he portrayed as lacking strategic value.
Medvedev went on to criticize Europe’s current state, describing its economy as “weak and dependent on the US.”
He further accused the continent of “losing its identity, dissolving into aggressive migrants,” implying a cultural and political decline influenced by external forces.
He dismissed the notion that European nations would independently launch a military confrontation, describing them as “vulnerable and divided.”
According to Medvedev, such internal disunity and fragility reduce the likelihood of any direct action by European states.
Despite this, he cautioned about “the likelihood of a fatal accident,” noting that miscalculations or unintended incidents could intensify tensions.
He highlighted the potential danger of escalation that could involve weapons of mass destruction.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has frequently issued severe criticisms of Western administrations throughout the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
His recent comments coincide with intensified discourse in Europe about defense budgets and overall military readiness, as reported by news agencies monitoring the region’s security dynamics.
In a post on his Telegram account, Medvedev declared, “Russia does not need a war with anyone in principle, including with the frigid old Europe. There is nothing to gain there.”
He asserted that the Russian Federation has no interest in initiating conflict, especially with Europe, which he portrayed as lacking strategic value.
Medvedev went on to criticize Europe’s current state, describing its economy as “weak and dependent on the US.”
He further accused the continent of “losing its identity, dissolving into aggressive migrants,” implying a cultural and political decline influenced by external forces.
He dismissed the notion that European nations would independently launch a military confrontation, describing them as “vulnerable and divided.”
According to Medvedev, such internal disunity and fragility reduce the likelihood of any direct action by European states.
Despite this, he cautioned about “the likelihood of a fatal accident,” noting that miscalculations or unintended incidents could intensify tensions.
He highlighted the potential danger of escalation that could involve weapons of mass destruction.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has frequently issued severe criticisms of Western administrations throughout the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
His recent comments coincide with intensified discourse in Europe about defense budgets and overall military readiness, as reported by news agencies monitoring the region’s security dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment