Mango Peel Powder Market Growth To Reach US$ 193.1 Msillion At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2035 Fact.MR
EINPresswire/ -- The global mango peel powder market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from USD 112.0 million in 2025 to around USD 193.1 million by 2035, reflecting an absolute rise of USD 83.0 million over the forecast period. This represents a total growth of 74.1%, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2025 and 2035. Overall, the market size is anticipated to expand nearly 1.74 times, driven by rising consumer interest in sustainable ingredients, growing demand for natural antioxidants, and an increased focus on waste valorization within the mango processing industry.
Why the Mango Peel Powder Market is Growing
The mango peel powder market is expanding as awareness grows around the nutritional and functional benefits of mango peel, which is rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and bioactive compounds. Food manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable sourcing and waste reduction, transforming agricultural byproducts into high-value commercial ingredients. With its natural content of phenolic compounds, carotenoids, and vitamin C, mango peel powder is gaining popularity in functional foods and nutraceutical applications.
The rising adoption of circular economy principles and zero-waste manufacturing is further driving demand, as companies aim to maximize value from mango processing operations. Consumer preference for natural, clean-label ingredients is creating opportunities in food, beverage, and cosmetic products. Additionally, sustainability initiatives and corporate environmental responsibility are accelerating the adoption of upcycled ingredients like mango peel powder across diverse industry sectors.
Key Country Analysis
In Europe, the mango peel powder market is driven by advanced processing technologies and strict adherence to EU quality and safety standards. Spain leads market development with a focus on high-quality, sustainable ingredients and traceability, while the Netherlands anchors innovation through processing advancements and strategic distribution hubs.
In Japan, the market shows strong potential within a sophisticated food manufacturing sector that values premium functional ingredients, clean-label products, and sustainable sourcing. Emphasis on product quality, precise processing, and bioactive compound retention makes mango peel powder ideal for functional food applications, supported by research institutions validating its safety and functionality.
In South Korea, the market is emerging rapidly, fueled by a health-conscious consumer base and demand for functional ingredients rich in antioxidants and dietary fiber. Food manufacturers are adopting sustainable sourcing and waste valorization strategies, with clean-label and technologically advanced solutions meeting international standards. Rising consumer awareness of nutritional benefits further drives adoption in food and beverage applications.
Competitive Landscape
The mango peel powder market is competitive, featuring established fruit processors, specialized ingredient suppliers, and emerging sustainable technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced processing, quality standardization, supply chain development, and application research to deliver consistent, functional, and commercially viable products. Key factors for market success include product quality, supply reliability, and sustainability credentials.
Key Players
FruitTech Israel
Mango Naturals Ltd.
Tropical Extracts
BioFruit Ingredients
Pure Mango Powder Co.
Mango Peel Powder Market by Segments
Application :
Food & Beverage
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Animal Feed
Product Form :
Powder
Extract
Concentrated Paste
Processing Method :
Spray Drying
Freeze Drying
Conventional Drying
Distribution Channel :
Direct Sales
Distributors
Online Platforms
Specialty Suppliers
Quality Grade :
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Region :
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Editor’s Note:
This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Mango Peel Powder industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.
