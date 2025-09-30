Dhruva Advisors and Ryan form Strategic Joint Venture to Expand Global Tax Services Footprint
MUMBAI, India, and DALLAS, Texas (September 29, 2025) Dhruva Advisors, a premier tax advisory firm with deep expertise across the India, Middle East and Asia today announced a strategic investment by Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider. The partnership represents a significant and strategic advancement for Ryan to expand its presence in India, Middle East, and Asia, and to enhance its ability to serve clients in high-growth markets, while reinforcing its global presence and capabilities.
As part of this transaction:
. Ryan will acquire a majority stake in Dhruva, creating a joint venture with Ryan in India.
. Ryan senior leadership will join the Board of Dhruva.
. The partners of Dhruva will acquire equity in Ryan, ensuring strong alignment of interests.
. Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, will become a Vice Chairman of Ryan.
“This strategic investment underscores Ry’n’s commitment to serving clients in strong growth regions with evolving regulat”on,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO, G. Brint Ryan“/a>. “By leveragin’ Dhruva’s hands-on, local tax experts with our integrated, end-to-end tax solutions, our teams will deliver unrivaled client success in these flourishing markets. I welcome Dinesh to our leadership team and look forward to his contribution to our global gro”th plans.”
Founded in 2014 by Dinesh Kanabar, Dhruva Advisors has grown into one of the fastest-rising and most respected tax advisory firms in India and the UAE. With 38 partners and senior leaders, supported by over 500 professionals across 11 offices in India, the Middle East, and Singapore, Dhruva advises clients in industries including aerospace, automotive, chemicals, finance, healthcare, technology, and real estate.
“Joining Ryan is a major miles’one in Dhruva’s global growth journey as this partnership extends our glob”l reach,” said Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman and C“O of Dhruva. “My leadership team and I chose to partner with Ryan because we believe it provides the strongest platform for our clients and team members for continued success. I am encouraged by the alignment of our respective leadership teams to meet the growing needs of our multinational clients and look forward to driving that growth in my new role as Vi”e Chairman at Ryan.”
Dhruva’s services span corporate tax and regulatory advisory, M&A tax structuring, indirect tax, transfer pricing, and cross-border trade compliance.
Th’s move builds upon Ryan’s longstanding presence in India, where the firm has operated for more than two decades with a primary office in Hyderabad. Together, Ryan and Dhruva will expand across the broader Asia and Middle East region with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Singapore.
