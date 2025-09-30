Tanishq and Sachin Tendulkar Champion ‘Gold Exchange Initiative’ for a Self-Reliant India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 29th September, 2025: Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from the House of Tata, is spearheading one of the country's largest gold exchange campaigns, championing India’s movement towards self-reliance. India’s true gold reserves are not in mines; they are in homes. With households holding an estimated 25,000 tonnes of gold, this immense wealth often remains locked away. At the same time, every year, almost 99% of India's gold is imported, a dependence that slows the nation’s vision of self-reliance. Tanishq is addressing this paradox by encouraging families to unlock the value of their existing gold, transforming it into new designs while collectively reducing the need for imports.
To strengthen this vision, Tanishq has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar, a figure synonymous with trust and integrity, to highlight the movement's core values. For the first time ever, Tanishq is offering consumers a 0%* deduction on gold exchange across all karatages (as low as 9 KT) till October 21, 2025, making it easier for every Indian to participate in this nation-building effort.
Over the years, more than 30 lakh Indians have participated in Tanishq’s Gold Exchange Programme, recycling nearly 1.7 lakh kilos of gold, with 40% of the brand's business now driven by this powerful exchange movement.
Ajoy Chawla, CEO – Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “Every time a family exchanges even one gram of old locker gold, they not only unlock value for themselves but also contribute to the nation by reducing imports. That is the power of gold exchange—personal joy with a national impact. With our first-ever 0% deduction offer across karatages (even as low as 9kt) this festive season, we are making it easier for every Indian to participate in the vision of making our nation self-reliant.”
Sachin Tendulkar, added, “Gold is woven into the lives of every Indian family - gifted, cherished, and relied upon as it is passed on with love through generations. Tanishq’s Gold Exchange offers families a transparent and trustworthy way to renew this legacy. Each exchange not just turns yesterday’s jewellery into today’s contemporary designs, but also adds up to something much larger by reducing India's dependence on gold imports, which to me is a win for every Indian.”
About Tanishq:
Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.
