ACWA Power to Showcase Leadership in Sustainable Energy and Water Solutions at WETEX 2025
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirat–s – 29 September, 202–– ACWA Power, th’ world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, will highlight innovation and green technologies as the principal sponsor of the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, taking place from September 30 to October 2, 2025.
ACWA Power will leverage WETEX 2025 to demonstrate its proven ability to innovate, finance, and deliver transformative projects that address critical global challenges. The company will highlight its strategic approach to navigating the complexities of the energy qua–rilemma – ensuring secure, affordable, sustainable, and accessible energy and water for all.
ACWA Power will showcase its integrated approach to delivering secure, reliable, and impactful infrastructure, highlighting its leadership in Water Security & Innovation as the world's largest private desalination company, leveraging cutting-edge technology for clean, affordable water solutions, including key UAE projects. The company will also demonstrate its leadership in Sustainable Energy & ESG, driving large-scale renewables and green hydrogen for global decarbonization and energy security, with significant contributions to UAE's clean energy milestones.
On Tuesday 30th of September, a panel discussion titled "Navigating the Energy Transition: Innovation, Security, and Sustainable Growth" will feature Dr. Rusha Al Rawaf, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, ACWA Power, as moderator, alongside panellists Thomas Altmann, EVP Innovation and New Technology; Turki Mahrous, Executive Director, BU Co–struction – Water; and Majed Waffallah, Director- Sustainability & Climate Change, ACWA Power. This panel will explore how innovation, robust security measures, and sustainable growth strategies are critically shaping the global energy transition.
ACWA Power invites all WETEX 2025 attendees to visit its stand to learn more about its pioneering projects and solutions.
