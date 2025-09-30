Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister launches key Tourism initiatives to champion Inclusive, Sustainable Travel
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, September 29, 2025: Embracing the spirit of World Tourism Day 2025 and its focus on inclusive and sustainable tourism, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, unveiled the OneConnect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline and the new Website for Meghalaya Tourism. The new revamped website is a one-click gateway, which serves as a unified platform for every traveller's needs.
These launches, complemented with the release of Chief Minist’r’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission Scheme and the Community-led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme, position Meghalaya as a hub of responsible travel, nurturing authentic, human-centred experiences for every visitor.
In his keynote address, Shri Conrad K. Sangma,’Hon’ble Chief Minister, presented a comprehensive vision for Meghalaya's tourism sector, highlighting it as a top priority over the last seven and a half years. He showcased the impressive results of this focus, with domestic tourist arrivals growing to 1.6 million and a clear target to create 50,000 new jobs within the next three years. This growth is backed by a massive infrastructure push, with 210 ongoing projects valued at 3,625 crores and a recent sanction of an additional 260 crores from the DoNER Ministry specifically for developing the Sohra (Cherrapunji) destination. The centrepiece of his strategy is the new Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission, designed to address a critical accommodation shortage.
He announced a ground-breaking plan to use these homestays for the upcoming National Games, quoting his rationale“ “It is better that we invest our money into standardized homestays, which will then act as Games Village (rather than having one game-village) and after the games are over, these will be run as homestays and serve the tourists”/i>”.
This mission is complemented by a robust pipeline of high-end hotels, with a goal of having eight 5-star hotels by 2030, including one in Tura, and the expansion of Umroi Airport by 2027, which he termed a “major game changer” for enabling direct flights from major cities. He also spoke about “he “concert ec”nomy,” revealing that a government spend of 23.5 crores yielded 5.6 times return of over 133 crores and has successfully branded Shillong as a premier global music destination.
Hon’ble Chief Minister noted the to create the right environment. He concluded with a direct appeal for stakeholders to utilize the scheme for homestays, with its unprecedented 70% subsidy solely by the State Government, and for existing owners to register to avail an additional 50,000 incentive.
Shri Conrad K. Sangma iterated, “We must ensure a sense of environmental responsibility and create a welcoming atmosphere for touris”s”, focusing on the behavioural as well as safety aspects of tourism.
The OneConnect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline marks a pioneering leap in travel assist—nce—the country's inaugural multilingual service tailored exclusively for tourists. Available daily, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., it delivers guidance on safety, logistics, and hidden gems. Reach it effortlessly via toll-free number (1800-599-2026), WhatsApp and SMS (+91 76400 03050), or email (...). Supporting English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Khasi, Pnar, and Garo, the helpline fosters true inclusivity, making every guest feel seen, heard, and empowered in their language of choice.
Since its inception in 2023, the Chief Mi’ister’s Meghalaya Homestay Scheme has flourished, with nearly 800 homestays sanctioned and an investment nearing 100 crore. Today, 237 are fully operational, broadening accommodation choices while generating over 1,600 direct jobs statewide. Notably, Hon’ble Chief Minister flagged off new vehicles under the PRIME Tourism Vehicle Scheme.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Department of Tourism, stated, “Tourism is all about empowerment of stakeholders on both sides. On one side, our own stakeholders in the state, then there is the demand side, which is basically the clientele who are coming into our state. All the initiatives that we are taking up are designed to empower these two sets of stakehold”rs.”
In a significant move to boost community involvement, Shri Conrad K. Sangma felicitated recipients of the Community-led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme with 10 lakh each. The Government of Meghalaya pledges up to 25 lakhs in financial aid per project to bolster vital infrastructure, from pathways to viewing decks. Grassroots organisations are playing a vital role in harnessing the tourism potential of Meghalaya. Currently, there are more than 47 registered cooperative societies affiliated with the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Cooperative Federation Ltd. In addition, several tourism societies operate under various district administrations, further contributing to the region's tourism development.
One of the session, stakeholders affirmed their commitment to provide quality service, and the initiatives will go a long way to attract to visitors in Meghalaya. The program reached a fitting conclusion with the felicitation of Outlook Magazine's Responsible Tourism Award winners, saluting innovation and stewardship in the sector.
