Strength Meets Tradition: Shyam Metalics Foundation Celebrates Durga Puja w‘th ‘Shelter of Prot’ction’ Campaign & Donates Roofing Sheets to Families in Need
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, September 29, 2025: Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal-producing company, is celebrating this Durga Puja with a unique blend of tradition and compassion through its CSR arm, the Shyam Metalics Foundation. With its special camp‘ign, ‘Shelter of’Protection,’ the Foundation is extending the spirit of the festival beyond rituals to give back to society, ensuring that the blessings of Maa Durga reach families who need shelter and security the most.
The roofing sheets that adorn the three beautifully designed home-styled pandals that have been set up at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan, will be donated to underprivileged families, transforming festivity into enduring care and protection. This Puja, the brand, stands as a symbol of divine protection and trust, ensuring every unsheltered family rests under a roof that is strong, reliable, and enduring.
Durga Puja is one of the most cherished cultural celebrations of Bengal, which is seen as the homecoming of Maa Durga, a time when hearts and homes overflow with joy, light, and togetherness. Through this initiative, Shyam Metalics Foundation is carrying that spirit forward by giving its roofing sheets for a greater purpose. It will safeguard families and strengthen communities long after the festivities end. With this campaign, Shyam Metalics celebrates not only faith and tradition but also care and hope for the community.
Highlighting the purpose of the initiative, Mr. Nirmal Uday, COO, CRM Division of Shyam Metalics, said,
“Durga Puja is more than just a festival, it is a reminder of compassion, unity, and renewal. Through our initiativ‘ ‘Shelter of Protect’on,’ we are extending the blessings of Maa Durga beyond the puja grounds to families who need shelter the most. At Shyam Metalics, we believe in transforming faith into meaningful action, and this campaign is our humble attempt to give back to the community that has always been our str”ngth.”
About Shyam Metalics
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of Rs. 26,351 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
The roofing sheets that adorn the three beautifully designed home-styled pandals that have been set up at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan, will be donated to underprivileged families, transforming festivity into enduring care and protection. This Puja, the brand, stands as a symbol of divine protection and trust, ensuring every unsheltered family rests under a roof that is strong, reliable, and enduring.
Durga Puja is one of the most cherished cultural celebrations of Bengal, which is seen as the homecoming of Maa Durga, a time when hearts and homes overflow with joy, light, and togetherness. Through this initiative, Shyam Metalics Foundation is carrying that spirit forward by giving its roofing sheets for a greater purpose. It will safeguard families and strengthen communities long after the festivities end. With this campaign, Shyam Metalics celebrates not only faith and tradition but also care and hope for the community.
Highlighting the purpose of the initiative, Mr. Nirmal Uday, COO, CRM Division of Shyam Metalics, said,
“Durga Puja is more than just a festival, it is a reminder of compassion, unity, and renewal. Through our initiativ‘ ‘Shelter of Protect’on,’ we are extending the blessings of Maa Durga beyond the puja grounds to families who need shelter the most. At Shyam Metalics, we believe in transforming faith into meaningful action, and this campaign is our humble attempt to give back to the community that has always been our str”ngth.”
About Shyam Metalics
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of Rs. 26,351 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment