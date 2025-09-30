SentinelOne Appoints Ana Pinczuk as President of Product & Technology
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 30, 2025: SentinelOne, the AI-native security leader, announced the appointment of Ana Pinczuk as President of Product & Technology, effective immediately. In this role, Pinczuk will lead SentinelOne’s global product and technology organization, including research and development, AI and platform engineering, as well as product management and technology operations.
Pinczuk is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience scaling category-defining SaaS and cybersecurity businesses. She has served on SentinelOne’s Board of Directors since 2022, giving her deep familiarity with the company’s strategy, culture, and technology roadmap. Her leadership track record spans product and technology leadership roles at HPE, Anaplan, Veritas, and Symantec, as well as senior executive positions at Cisco and AT&T. She has also served on the boards of several high-growth SaaS and security companies.
Pinczuk succeeds Ric Smith, who has served in a variety of technology leadership roles at SentinelOne since 2021 and will be departing the company to pursue new opportunities.
“Ana is uniquely positioned to accelerate our innovation engine at a pivotal moment for SentinelOne,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, Ana’s proven expertise in building world-class product and technology organizations as well as her deep understanding of SentinelOne’s strategy will position us to deliver faster, smarter, and more autonomous security solutions for the AI era. I would also like to thank Ric Smith for his leadership and contributions to shaping SentinelOne into a defining AI security platform player.”
“SentinelOne has built the foundation for security in the AI-driven world by bringing industry-leading innovations to market,” said Ana Pinczuk, President of Product & Technology, SentinelOne. “I am honored to join this extraordinary team and help lead the next phase of innovation – expanding our AI-native platform, advancing autonomous SOC, and empowering customers to stay ahead by harnessing the power of AI in an increasingly complex security landscape.”
Pinczuk is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience scaling category-defining SaaS and cybersecurity businesses. She has served on SentinelOne’s Board of Directors since 2022, giving her deep familiarity with the company’s strategy, culture, and technology roadmap. Her leadership track record spans product and technology leadership roles at HPE, Anaplan, Veritas, and Symantec, as well as senior executive positions at Cisco and AT&T. She has also served on the boards of several high-growth SaaS and security companies.
Pinczuk succeeds Ric Smith, who has served in a variety of technology leadership roles at SentinelOne since 2021 and will be departing the company to pursue new opportunities.
“Ana is uniquely positioned to accelerate our innovation engine at a pivotal moment for SentinelOne,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, Ana’s proven expertise in building world-class product and technology organizations as well as her deep understanding of SentinelOne’s strategy will position us to deliver faster, smarter, and more autonomous security solutions for the AI era. I would also like to thank Ric Smith for his leadership and contributions to shaping SentinelOne into a defining AI security platform player.”
“SentinelOne has built the foundation for security in the AI-driven world by bringing industry-leading innovations to market,” said Ana Pinczuk, President of Product & Technology, SentinelOne. “I am honored to join this extraordinary team and help lead the next phase of innovation – expanding our AI-native platform, advancing autonomous SOC, and empowering customers to stay ahead by harnessing the power of AI in an increasingly complex security landscape.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment