Signature Global joins hands with WRI India to pilot innovative dust mitigation measures at construction sites
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Signature Global (India) Ltd., a leading real estate developer, today announced that it has joined hands with WRI India to conduct a pilot study aimed at reducing construction-related air pollution emissions. The collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability in the construction sector.
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said:“At Signature Global, sustainability is not an afterthought but a core principle that guides our operations. Through this partnership with WRI India, we aim to demonstrate how data-driven approaches can make dust mitigation more effective and scalable. This pilot at Daxin will not only enhance on-ground practices but also inspire the broader real estate industry and inform policy measures for cleaner, healthier construction practi”es.”
Construction activities are a significant contributor to particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) emissions, largely through the resuspension of dust. These emissions not only create health risks for workers but also adversely impact ambient air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR). With periodic construction bans being imposed in the region due to severe air pollution, the livelihoods of workers, builders, and homebuyers are also at stake.
While Signature Global has already adopted proactive dust mitigation measures such as installation of air quality monitoring sensors, periodic sprinkling, use of covering materials, and capacity building of site staff, the new pilot with WRI India will further strengthen these efforts.
The pilot study will be conducted at Signature Global Daxin, as part of the c’mpany’s association with the India Alliance for Clean Construction, a coalition dedicated to mainstreaming sustainable construction solutions. Low-cost sensors will be deployed at the project site to record the impact of various dust mitigation measures and to explore how such sensors can be optimally utilized for site-level decision making. The study aims to fill a critical gap in policy and action by showcasing practical steps that builders can adopt to mitigate air pollution.
This initiative reinforces Signatur’ Global’s leadership in implementing sustainable best practices in the NCR region, ensuring that growth and development go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said:“At Signature Global, sustainability is not an afterthought but a core principle that guides our operations. Through this partnership with WRI India, we aim to demonstrate how data-driven approaches can make dust mitigation more effective and scalable. This pilot at Daxin will not only enhance on-ground practices but also inspire the broader real estate industry and inform policy measures for cleaner, healthier construction practi”es.”
Construction activities are a significant contributor to particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) emissions, largely through the resuspension of dust. These emissions not only create health risks for workers but also adversely impact ambient air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR). With periodic construction bans being imposed in the region due to severe air pollution, the livelihoods of workers, builders, and homebuyers are also at stake.
While Signature Global has already adopted proactive dust mitigation measures such as installation of air quality monitoring sensors, periodic sprinkling, use of covering materials, and capacity building of site staff, the new pilot with WRI India will further strengthen these efforts.
The pilot study will be conducted at Signature Global Daxin, as part of the c’mpany’s association with the India Alliance for Clean Construction, a coalition dedicated to mainstreaming sustainable construction solutions. Low-cost sensors will be deployed at the project site to record the impact of various dust mitigation measures and to explore how such sensors can be optimally utilized for site-level decision making. The study aims to fill a critical gap in policy and action by showcasing practical steps that builders can adopt to mitigate air pollution.
This initiative reinforces Signatur’ Global’s leadership in implementing sustainable best practices in the NCR region, ensuring that growth and development go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment