Home Business Magazine Launches AI Your Brand Podcast with Karen Tiber Leland to Help Entrepreneurs Harness Artificial Intelligence for Growth
home-based entrepreneurs and remote professionals, has launched an exciting new podcast episode: “AI Your Brand” with keynote speaker, author, and marketing consultant Karen Tiber Leland.
As Artificial Intelligence continues to transform the business landscape, staying ahead isn’t optional—it’s essential. This podcast equips home business owners with practical strategies to make their brands AI-ready and thrive in today’s hyper-competitive digital marketplace.
Karen Tiber Leland, founder of Sterling Marketing Group and bestselling author of The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build and Accelerate Your Brand, is uniquely positioned to guide listeners through this shift. Having appeared on the Today Show, CNN, Fox News, Oprah, and TEDx stages, Karen brings a wealth of branding expertise with a fresh, approachable style.
image.png 319 KB View full-size DownloadWhy This Episode is a Must-Listen
In this podcast, Karen breaks down exactly what entrepreneurs need to know to future-proof their brands with AI:
• What every home business owner should understand about AI—and why it matters right now.
• Teaching Google who you are—your first step to being “AI discoverable.”
• Seven straightforward steps to prepare your business brand for AI.
• How to revisit your target audience and align your messaging.
• Creating an abundance of high-quality content—and how AI can make that easier.
• Monitoring your online reputation to stay ahead of the narrative.
• Flipping the focus of your social media to connect with customers more authentically.
• One simple action you can take tomorrow morning to get your brand AI-ready.
What Makes Karen’s Advice Stand Out
Karen doesn’t just talk about AI as a buzzword. She shows entrepreneurs how to connect the dots between technology and branding in actionable, relatable ways. Her insights help home business owners move past overwhelm and start using AI as a tool to build stronger, more competitive brands.
Whether you’re just beginning your entrepreneurial journey or managing a growing home-based business, this episode delivers strategies you can implement immediately to prepare your business for the AI era.
Ready to future-proof your brand with AI?
Listen to the full podcast here:
About the Author: Home Business Magazine is the go-to hub for anyone running or launching a home-based business. With daily content and expert insights, the platform empowers solopreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to succeed from home.
The magazine features real-world advice on startup ideas, marketing, tech tools, finances, and more.
Advertise with us:
Contact the Editor:
Website URL:
