Alexander Lacik To Retire In 2026 Berta De Pablos-Barbier Will Become The New CEO Of Pandora

Berta de Pablos-Barbier joined Pandora as CMO and member of Pandora's Executive Leadership Team in November 2024. As CMO, she has successfully led the strategic positioning of Pandora as a full jewellery brand, the key lever in the company's growth strategy, Phoenix. Brand awareness has reached an all-time high, and the company's product assortment and marketing mix have been infused with new innovations.

Berta de Pablos-Barbier is a Spanish national with 30 years of international executive experience from global luxury and consumer goods brands. Before joining Pandora, she served as President & CEO of LVMH's champagne brands Moët & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier, and prior to that she was the Chief Growth Officer of Mars Wrigley, CMO of Lacoste, and VP of Marketing & Communications at Kering-owned jeweller Boucheron.

The appointment of Berta de Pablos-Barbier follows a diligent global search process as part of the Board of Directors' long-term succession planning.

Peter Ruzicka, Chair of the Board of Directors, said:

“The Board is delighted that Berta de Pablos-Barbier will be Pandora's next CEO. Together with Alexander Lacik, we brought her on board as a possible CEO candidate, and during our search she stood out as the clear number one. She is a visionary leader with great analytical skills and a perfect mix of experience from top brands across luxury, fashion and fast-moving consumer goods. She is the right person to lead our continued growth, and I am pleased that we can maintain strategic focus and momentum during this smooth and orderly leadership transition.”

“Alexander leaves a strong foundation for future growth. We will thank him in due course for his tremendous achievements and for transforming Pandora to a completely different company than the one he joined in 2019.”

Berta de Pablos-Barbier said:

“I am honoured to take over as CEO after Alexander next year. Under his leadership, Pandora has become an iconic global brand, and we have charted a path to sustained growth for years to come as an accessible jewellery company. Even though we are the largest in our industry, Pandora still holds significant untapped potential, and I am excited to work with our amazing organization and lead the company in this next chapter.”

Alexander Lacik said:

“After more than 30 years leading global brands and seven years in charge of Pandora, the time has come for me to retire and spend my energy elsewhere. Leading Pandora has been the greatest experience of my professional life, and I am extremely proud of the results we have achieved. While it is hard to leave, I am very pleased that I can pass the baton to Berta's safe hands. We have established Pandora as a leading global consumer brand, and with her at the helm I am convinced that the company will continue its rise.”

Since joining Pandora as President and CEO in April 2019, Alexander Lacik has led a successful turnaround and launched the Phoenix strategy to transform Pandora into a full jewellery brand. Under his leadership, revenue has grown by 45%, and the global workforce has expanded from 24,000 to 37,000. Pandora has emerged as a digital leader in consumer brands and is now ranked among the world's 100 most valuable brands and 50 most sustainable companies.

Berta de Pablos-Barbier resume: