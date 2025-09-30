Bytebridge And Naizak Sign Mou To Drive AI Data Center Expansion In Saudi Arabia

EINPresswire/ -- ByteBridge , a global leader in IT infrastructure and data center solutions, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Naizak Global Engineering Systems, a Saudi-based engineering and technology solutions provider. The agreement paves the way for a joint venture entity in Saudi Arabia designed to accelerate the growth of hyperscale clients and AI-driven data centers across the region.

The collaboration brings together ByteBridge’s global expertise in AI-ready infrastructure, liquid cooling, HPC networking, and deployment services with Naizak’s strong local presence, engineering capabilities, and market knowledge. The joint venture reflects both companies' shared commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and positioning the Kingdom as a hub for digital transformation and next-generation technologies.

“Our partnership with Naizak marks an important milestone as ByteBridge expands its presence in the Middle East,” said Marvin Cunanan, Co-Founder of ByteBridge. “Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a global hub for hyperscale and AI infrastructure, and together we are uniquely positioned to deliver the advanced, future-ready solutions enterprises need to thrive in this new era.”

The new entity will serve as a platform for global hyperscalers and enterprises seeking to enter the Middle East market, while also enabling Saudi and regional companies to expand their presence overseas with world-class support.

“By joining forces with Naizak, we are combining global reach with local expertise,” said Sundeep Raina, Director of Sales, MEA at ByteBridge. “This joint venture will empower hyperscalers and enterprises in the region to accelerate their AI and data center strategies with the confidence of proven execution and world-class delivery.”

From Naizak’s perspective, the partnership strengthens its ability to deliver cutting-edge technologies that align with the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda. Mohammad K. Al Abdulkarim, Chief Strategy Officer of Naizak Global Engineering Systems, remarked: “This partnership with ByteBridge is a strategic milestone for Naizak and the Kingdom’s digital future. By aligning our long-standing local expertise with ByteBridge’s global capabilities, we are creating a powerful platform to deliver next-generation AI and data center solutions, attract international investments, and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.”

Rami Abu Zaid, General Manager of Naizak ICT, added: “Through this joint venture, we are bringing world-class AI and data center technologies to the Kingdom with the strength of proven local delivery. By combining Naizak’s engineering expertise with ByteBridge’s global innovation, we will empower enterprises and hyperscalers to scale faster, deploy smarter, and contribute to a sustainable digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

The establishment of this joint venture underscores the importance of global and local collaboration in driving digital transformation. By combining ByteBridge’s international capabilities with Naizak’s regional expertise, the partnership is poised to play a central role in meeting the accelerating demand for hyperscale and AI infrastructure, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the global digital economy.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a global IT solutions provider delivering end-to-end services across data centers, networking, cybersecurity, and AI-ready infrastructure, with a mission of “Bridging Visions, Shaping Futures,” ByteBridge partners with enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers worldwide to simplify access to technology and accelerate growth.

About Naizak Global Engineering Systems

Naizak Global Engineering Systems is a Saudi-based engineering and technology solutions company serving diverse sectors across the Middle East. With expertise in system integration, engineering design, and digital transformation, Naizak enables customers to adopt innovative solutions that support sustainable growth and align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.