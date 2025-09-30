Crypto Market Slips on Fed Outlook; Bitcoin Retests $108,000 Support
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – 29 September 2025 – Bitcoin continued to slide last week as stronger-than-expected US economic data dampened the prospects of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.
US GDP data in particular saw a significant upward revision, expanding at an annual rate of 3.8% versus 3.3%, bolstering the case for the “no rush to ease” camp.
“Altcoins slid further, seeing a 10% decline in their total capitalisation. Smaller, more speculative coins recorded even steeper losses, in some cases as much as 30%, as risk aversion took hold,” said Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro.
Looking ahead, the focus this week will be on fresh labour market data from the US, including JOLTS job openings, ADP employment change, and the much-anticipated non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate due Friday. With bitcoin having re-tested its recent support of $108,000, stabilisation in the labour market could prompt further downside. Conversely, any softening in jobs data may swing sentiment back toward the bullish case for rate cuts, supporting cryptoasset prices.
Biggest Movers
Bucking the trend of the overall crypto market, $QNT is up 15% in the last week on news that UK Finance, a trade association and the collective voice of the UK banking and finance industry, has launched a pilot project to deliver the first UK live transactions of tokenised bank deposits using the Quant network.
Tokenised deposits are a digital representation of traditional sterling commercial bank money and retain the trust and regulatory protections of conventional deposits, while offering benefits such as enhanced speed and fraud protection.
The pilot will run until mid-2026 and aims to demonstrate benefits to customers, businesses and the wider UK economy.
Discover more here:
EYE-CATCHING STORIES
Consortium of European banks to launch euro stablecoin by 2026
A consortium of nine major European banks consisting of ING, UniCredit, DekaBank, CaixaBank, SEB, Danske Bank, KBC, Banca Sella, and Raiffeisen Bank International announced last week plans to launch a new euro stablecoin.
Regulated under the EU’s MiCA Markets in Cryptoassets framework, the new stablecoin is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.
The initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe's strategic autonomy in payments. Individual banks will be able to provide value added services, such as a stablecoin wallet and custody, a press release from ING went on to say.
The market capitalisation for euro stablecoins is currently $560 million, 0.2% of the US dollar stablecoin market capitalisation, which stands at $290 billion.
Vanguard reportedly planning to offer brokerage customers access to crypto ETFs
Vanguard, the world’s second largest asset manager, is reportedly preparing to allow its brokerage customers access to crypto ETFs, although most likely those provided by third-parties rather than creating and offering its own.
Even so, if confirmed, it would represent a soft-shift away from the asset manager’s long held stance of ‘no crypto products allowed’, and further signs of a maturing industry.
Vanguard has around $10 trillion in assets under management and last year appointed Salim Ramji as its CEO. Ramji was previously BlackRock’s Global Head of iShares and Index Investments and oversaw the launch of the IBIT bitcoin spot ETF.
Contacts:
...
About eToro:
eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.
Disclaimer:
eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).
This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.
US GDP data in particular saw a significant upward revision, expanding at an annual rate of 3.8% versus 3.3%, bolstering the case for the “no rush to ease” camp.
“Altcoins slid further, seeing a 10% decline in their total capitalisation. Smaller, more speculative coins recorded even steeper losses, in some cases as much as 30%, as risk aversion took hold,” said Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro.
Looking ahead, the focus this week will be on fresh labour market data from the US, including JOLTS job openings, ADP employment change, and the much-anticipated non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate due Friday. With bitcoin having re-tested its recent support of $108,000, stabilisation in the labour market could prompt further downside. Conversely, any softening in jobs data may swing sentiment back toward the bullish case for rate cuts, supporting cryptoasset prices.
Biggest Movers
Bucking the trend of the overall crypto market, $QNT is up 15% in the last week on news that UK Finance, a trade association and the collective voice of the UK banking and finance industry, has launched a pilot project to deliver the first UK live transactions of tokenised bank deposits using the Quant network.
Tokenised deposits are a digital representation of traditional sterling commercial bank money and retain the trust and regulatory protections of conventional deposits, while offering benefits such as enhanced speed and fraud protection.
The pilot will run until mid-2026 and aims to demonstrate benefits to customers, businesses and the wider UK economy.
Discover more here:
EYE-CATCHING STORIES
Consortium of European banks to launch euro stablecoin by 2026
A consortium of nine major European banks consisting of ING, UniCredit, DekaBank, CaixaBank, SEB, Danske Bank, KBC, Banca Sella, and Raiffeisen Bank International announced last week plans to launch a new euro stablecoin.
Regulated under the EU’s MiCA Markets in Cryptoassets framework, the new stablecoin is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.
The initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe's strategic autonomy in payments. Individual banks will be able to provide value added services, such as a stablecoin wallet and custody, a press release from ING went on to say.
The market capitalisation for euro stablecoins is currently $560 million, 0.2% of the US dollar stablecoin market capitalisation, which stands at $290 billion.
Vanguard reportedly planning to offer brokerage customers access to crypto ETFs
Vanguard, the world’s second largest asset manager, is reportedly preparing to allow its brokerage customers access to crypto ETFs, although most likely those provided by third-parties rather than creating and offering its own.
Even so, if confirmed, it would represent a soft-shift away from the asset manager’s long held stance of ‘no crypto products allowed’, and further signs of a maturing industry.
Vanguard has around $10 trillion in assets under management and last year appointed Salim Ramji as its CEO. Ramji was previously BlackRock’s Global Head of iShares and Index Investments and oversaw the launch of the IBIT bitcoin spot ETF.
Contacts:
...
About eToro:
eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.
Disclaimer:
eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).
This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment