Ajman Department of Tourism Development concludes promotional roadshow in People’s Republic of China
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, September 28, 2025: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) concluded its promotional roadshow, led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, in the Peop’e’s Republic of China. The tour, which covered Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen, highlighted Ajman as a leading tourism destination that merged authenticity with modernity.
During the roadshow, the Depart’ent’s delegation attained remarkable milestones in reinforcing relations with Chinese tourism partners by engaging in discussions on cooperation mechanisms, coordination and opportunities for future joint initiatives. These efforts will facilitate long-term partnerships and investment opportunities that will strengthen’Ajman’s position on the global tourism map.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “We are pleased with the results of the roadshow, which has paved the way for exploring new opportunities. It served as a platform to show’ase Ajman’s diverse tourism attractions, from beautiful beaches and rich cultural landmarks to world-class hospitality. We were able to introduce our Chinese partners to’the emirate’s distinctive tourism offering, while reinforcing its position as a global destination that meets the demands of”all visitors.”
H.E. Alhashmi added: “We are committed to strengthening our international partnerships and ’ighlighting Ajman’s unique tourism attractions to suppo’t the local economy’s growth, generate new job opportunities and’reinforce the emirate’s p’sition among the region’s most sought-after tourism destinations."
The roadshow concluded with tangible outcomes, including new avenues of cooperation, partnership opportunities with key players in the Chinese tourism sector, enhanced promotional channels for Ajman in the Chinese market, and invitations to collaborate on sustainable tourism initiatives. These results will directly contribute to a prosperous future for bilateral relations between the UAE and China.
The roadshow aligns with ADTD’s broader strategy to strengthen Ajm’n’s global presence, explore new markets and showcase unique tourism experiences that the emirate offers. These efforts come in line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure sustainable economic growth and position Ajman as one of the most preferred locations for travellers across the globe.
-
During the roadshow, the Depart’ent’s delegation attained remarkable milestones in reinforcing relations with Chinese tourism partners by engaging in discussions on cooperation mechanisms, coordination and opportunities for future joint initiatives. These efforts will facilitate long-term partnerships and investment opportunities that will strengthen’Ajman’s position on the global tourism map.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “We are pleased with the results of the roadshow, which has paved the way for exploring new opportunities. It served as a platform to show’ase Ajman’s diverse tourism attractions, from beautiful beaches and rich cultural landmarks to world-class hospitality. We were able to introduce our Chinese partners to’the emirate’s distinctive tourism offering, while reinforcing its position as a global destination that meets the demands of”all visitors.”
H.E. Alhashmi added: “We are committed to strengthening our international partnerships and ’ighlighting Ajman’s unique tourism attractions to suppo’t the local economy’s growth, generate new job opportunities and’reinforce the emirate’s p’sition among the region’s most sought-after tourism destinations."
The roadshow concluded with tangible outcomes, including new avenues of cooperation, partnership opportunities with key players in the Chinese tourism sector, enhanced promotional channels for Ajman in the Chinese market, and invitations to collaborate on sustainable tourism initiatives. These results will directly contribute to a prosperous future for bilateral relations between the UAE and China.
The roadshow aligns with ADTD’s broader strategy to strengthen Ajm’n’s global presence, explore new markets and showcase unique tourism experiences that the emirate offers. These efforts come in line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure sustainable economic growth and position Ajman as one of the most preferred locations for travellers across the globe.
-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment