Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-09-30 02:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
30 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 29 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,934 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 23,934 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 557.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 551.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 555.46p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,196,554 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,196,554.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
29-09-2025 16:19:17 GBp 323 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SKpyW
29-09-2025 16:19:17 GBp 44 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SKpyY
29-09-2025 16:18:28 GBp 1,172 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SKmsL
29-09-2025 16:15:34 GBp 836 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SK$Sd
29-09-2025 16:06:17 GBp 557 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SKY1M
29-09-2025 15:56:45 GBp 403 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SKMsS
29-09-2025 15:54:08 GBp 365 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SKL$9
29-09-2025 15:54:08 GBp 438 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SKL$E
29-09-2025 15:38:47 GBp 367 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SK1Rq
29-09-2025 15:30:24 GBp 218 554.00 XLON xeaNi2SLm4b
29-09-2025 15:26:49 GBp 214 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLz8A
29-09-2025 15:23:51 GBp 157 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLcrh
29-09-2025 15:18:16 GBp 309 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLX7m
29-09-2025 15:17:30 GBp 32 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLk9V
29-09-2025 15:10:39 GBp 137 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLKjP
29-09-2025 15:10:39 GBp 95 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLKjR
29-09-2025 15:04:54 GBp 220 553.50 XLON xeaNi2SLSEM
29-09-2025 15:00:30 GBp 259 552.00 XLON xeaNi2SL729
29-09-2025 14:55:13 GBp 383 551.50 XLON xeaNi2SLCfh
29-09-2025 14:47:18 GBp 258 552.50 XLON xeaNi2SMnYG
29-09-2025 14:47:16 GBp 162 552.50 XLON xeaNi2SMnlL
29-09-2025 14:38:50 GBp 308 554.00 XLON xeaNi2SMZAG
29-09-2025 14:32:21 GBp 321 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SMf7q
29-09-2025 14:31:23 GBp 122 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SMNmx
29-09-2025 14:20:46 GBp 264 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SM6Xz
29-09-2025 14:11:07 GBp 246 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SMFQj
29-09-2025 14:04:01 GBp 320 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SNtut
29-09-2025 13:50:44 GBp 276 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SNuBV
29-09-2025 13:38:33 GBp 221 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SNjZD
29-09-2025 13:29:15 GBp 267 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SNIwJ
29-09-2025 13:29:12 GBp 53 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SNI4z
29-09-2025 13:16:11 GBp 271 555.00 XLON xeaNi2SN6Ja
29-09-2025 13:03:10 GBp 238 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SNAOI
29-09-2025 13:02:41 GBp 15 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SNBuK
29-09-2025 12:50:36 GBp 219 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SGnxw
29-09-2025 12:40:12 GBp 306 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SGcuI
29-09-2025 12:30:15 GBp 122 554.50 XLON xeaNi2SGkNv
29-09-2025 12:20:40 GBp 10 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SGMtS
29-09-2025 12:20:40 GBp 433 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SGMsX
29-09-2025 12:20:36 GBp 201 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SGMp@
29-09-2025 12:20:36 GBp 432 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SGMpy
29-09-2025 12:19:26 GBp 571 557.00 XLON xeaNi2SGNy6
29-09-2025 10:37:54 GBp 761 557.00 XLON xeaNi2SItil
29-09-2025 10:24:53 GBp 485 557.00 XLON xeaNi2SIwJL
29-09-2025 10:05:24 GBp 917 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SIMYJ
29-09-2025 10:05:24 GBp 93 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIMYL
29-09-2025 10:05:24 GBp 247 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIMYP
29-09-2025 10:03:55 GBp 205 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIN5T
29-09-2025 09:59:00 GBp 91 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIG4m
29-09-2025 09:59:00 GBp 250 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIG4o
29-09-2025 09:59:00 GBp 6 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIG4q
29-09-2025 09:58:01 GBp 205 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIHnx
29-09-2025 09:56:03 GBp 118 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIVfw
29-09-2025 09:56:03 GBp 87 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIVfy
29-09-2025 09:53:00 GBp 261 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIQqe
29-09-2025 09:53:00 GBp 485 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SIQqn
29-09-2025 09:41:45 GBp 695 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SI1WD
29-09-2025 09:35:27 GBp 612 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SI8Ml
29-09-2025 09:29:51 GBp 246 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SJn69
29-09-2025 09:28:57 GBp 661 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJ@v5
29-09-2025 09:24:01 GBp 96 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJx2l
29-09-2025 09:24:01 GBp 50 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJx2n
29-09-2025 09:24:01 GBp 536 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJx2p
29-09-2025 09:23:02 GBp 35 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SJuoh
29-09-2025 09:23:02 GBp 104 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SJuoj
29-09-2025 09:23:02 GBp 481 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJuol
29-09-2025 09:23:02 GBp 105 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJuon
29-09-2025 09:23:02 GBp 70 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJuop
29-09-2025 09:06:01 GBp 4 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SJMbZ
29-09-2025 09:05:25 GBp 132 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SJMLq
29-09-2025 09:05:16 GBp 15 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SJMSo
29-09-2025 09:05:16 GBp 636 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SJMSq
29-09-2025 09:02:47 GBp 664 555.50 XLON xeaNi2SJL@i
29-09-2025 08:57:48 GBp 319 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SJUYH
29-09-2025 08:57:23 GBp 631 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SJU7K
29-09-2025 08:30:03 GBp 288 556.00 XLON xeaNi2SC$uK
29-09-2025 08:26:36 GBp 412 556.50 XLON xeaNi2SCxgM
29-09-2025 08:21:39 GBp 766 557.00 XLON xeaNi2SCaTv

MENAFN30092025004107003653ID1110128280

