Strategic Investment In Collect+ By International Distribution Services
|Latest time and date for receipt of proxy appointments via Proximity, Forms of Proxy, CREST Proxy instructions and electronic registrations of proxy appointment
|11.00 a.m. on 15 October 2025
|Record time and date for entitlement to vote at the General Meeting
|6.30 p.m. on 15 October 2025
|General Meeting
|11.00 a.m. on 17 October 2025
|Latest time and date for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares
|4.30 p.m. on 17 October 2025
|Record time and date for entitlement to the Special Dividend and to determine the Existing Ordinary Shares subject to the Share Consolidation (Existing Ordinary Share register closed and Existing Ordinary Shares disabled in CREST)
|6.00 p.m. on 17 October 2025
|Existing Ordinary Shares marked ex-Special Dividend
|8.00 a.m. on 20 October 2025
|Effective time and date for the Share Consolidation
|8.00 a.m. on 20 October 2025
|Admission of the New Ordinary Shares
|8.00 a.m. on 20 October 2025
|Dealings in the New Ordinary Shares commence (after Share Consolidation)
|8.00 a.m. on 20 October 2025
|CREST accounts credited with New Ordinary Shares (after Share Consolidation)
|20 October 2025
|Dispatch of share certificates in respect of certificated New Ordinary Shares
|31 October 2025
|Payment of Special Dividend to Shareholders (by CREST payment or by cheque)
|31 October 2025
References to time in this announcement are to London time. All dates are subject to change. If any of the above times or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement on a Regulatory Information Service.
Availability of the Circular
Printed copies of the Circular will be posted today to Shareholders and any other person entitled to receive a copy (other than those who have elected for, or who have been deemed to have elected for, notification by electronic communication).
A copy of the Circular and certain other documents in relation to the Special Dividend and Share Consolidation are available for inspection on PayPoint's website at .
A copy of the Circular (containing the Notice of General Meeting) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ), where it will shortly be available for inspection.
Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.
|Enquiries
|PayPoint plc
|Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
|Mobile: 07442 968960
|Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
|Mobile: 07525 707970
|Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
|Mobile: 07919 488066
|Phil Higgins, Company Secretary (Indigo Company Secretary Limited)
|...
|FGS Global
|Rollo Head
|Telephone: 0207 251 3801
|James Thompson
|Investec Bank plc
|Telephone: 0207 597 5970
|Carlton Nelson
|Henry Reast
|Tom Brookhouse
Important notices
This announcement is not intended to, and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation of an offer to purchase, sell, subscribe for or otherwise dispose of or acquire any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction and neither the issue of the information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity. No shares are being offered to the public by means of this announcement. This announcement does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities, or purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate any investment in PayPoint or any of its securities and should not be relied upon to form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Past performance is not an indication of future results and past performance should not be taken as a representation that trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future.
Shareholders are advised to carefully read the Circular. Any response to the Special Dividend and Share Consolidation should be made only on the basis of the information in the Circular. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take in relation to this announcement or the Circular, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.
The distribution of this announcement in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by local law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with the applicable law and regulation of the United Kingdom (including the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA) and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements” which are prospective in nature. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. They are based on intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about future events, and concerning, among other things, the business, results of operations, prospects, growth and strategies of, the Company and the Group, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“is subject to”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“goals”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“targets”,“aims”,“hopes”,“continues” or“projects”. Words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements, as well as variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.
Forward-looking statements include statements relating to: (a) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; (b) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's or the Group's operations; and (c) the effects of economic conditions on the Company's or the Group's business.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the Group to differ materially from the expectations of the Company or the Group include, among other things, general political, business and economic conditions, industry and market trends, competition, changes in government and changes in law, regulation and policy, including in relation to taxation as well as political and economic uncertainty, stakeholder perception of the Company or the Group and/or the sectors or markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Any information contained in this announcement on the price at which shares or other securities in the Company have been bought or sold in the past, or on the yield on such shares or other securities, should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance.
Neither the Company nor any of its Directors, officers or advisers provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this announcement.
