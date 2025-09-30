Food Waste Reduction Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 68.3 Billion By 2035 With A CAGR Of 6.8% Fact.MR
EINPresswire/ -- The global food waste reduction market is expected to expand significantly, rising from USD 35.4 billion in 2025 to around USD 68.3 billion by 2035, marking an absolute increase of USD 33.0 billion over the decade. This represents a total growth of 93.2%, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2025 and 2035.
Over the same period, the market size is anticipated to nearly double, driven by heightened environmental awareness, stronger regulatory frameworks for waste management, and the increasing adoption of circular economy practices throughout global food supply chains.
Why the Food Waste Reduction Market is Expanding
The growth of the food waste reduction market is being fueled by increasing awareness of food waste as both an environmental and economic challenge that demands structured solutions across production, distribution, and consumption. Today, businesses and stakeholders are prioritizing comprehensive waste reduction strategies that not only deliver environmental benefits but also reduce costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and support broader corporate sustainability objectives. The proven effectiveness of food waste reduction technologies in achieving measurable waste diversion and resource recovery positions them as critical elements of sustainable operations and environmental stewardship initiatives.
Additionally, the rising adoption of circular economy principles and resource-efficient practices is driving demand for solutions that transform food waste into valuable outputs such as biogas, compost, and animal feed. There is growing preference for integrated approaches that combine prevention, recovery, and recycling while promoting transparency and accountability. Regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability reporting, and heightened consumer environmental awareness are further accelerating the implementation of comprehensive food waste reduction programs across diverse industries, opening the door for innovative technology platforms and service models.
Analysis of Food Waste Reduction Market by Key Country in Europe
The European food waste reduction market is witnessing significant growth across major economies. Germany leads with strong environmental technology initiatives and innovative waste reduction systems that meet stringent sustainability standards. Poland is rapidly expanding due to EU regulatory alignment, infrastructure development, and rising environmental awareness. France benefits from national food waste reduction programs and circular economy adoption, while the UK drives growth through post-Brexit environmental leadership and net-zero commitments. Italy and Spain are increasingly implementing solutions to comply with EU waste directives and support sustainable tourism.
The BENELUX region emphasizes circular economy innovation, and Eastern Europe along with Nordic countries show growing potential fueled by EU funding and the adoption of advanced waste management technologies across commercial and industrial sectors.
Competitive Landscape of the Food Waste Reduction Market
The food waste reduction market is highly competitive, with established waste management firms, specialized technology providers, and emerging circular economy solution developers vying for market share. Companies focus on technology integration, innovative service models, sustainability expertise, and global expansion to deliver measurable and scalable solutions. Key differentiators include technology capabilities, service integration, and environmental impact measurement.
Leading players include:
Waste Management Inc.
Republic Services
Veolia Environnement
Suez Environment
Bio-bean Ltd.
Winnow Solutions
LeanPath
Rubicon Global
Zero Waste Europe
Food Waste Reduction Market by Segments
End Use :
Commercial
Household
Industrial
Solution Type :
Food Recycling
Food Recovery and Redistribution
Composting
Technology :
Anaerobic Digestion
Composting Systems
Waste Tracking Software
Recovery Platforms
Waste Source :
Retail
Food Service
Manufacturing
Consumer
Region :
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Nordic
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Other GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
Other African Union
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Editor’s Note:
This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Food Waste Reduction industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.
Editor’s Note:
This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Food Waste Reduction industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.
