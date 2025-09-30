Solarworld Energy Solutions Lists At ₹389 Stock Opens With 11% Premium

Solarworld Energy Solutions got off to a strong start with shares listing at a 11% premium on the benchmark indices. The stock began trading at ₹388.50 on the NSE, compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹351 per share. It opened at ₹389 on the BSE.

At the time of writing, Solarworld shares were trading at ₹335 on the NSE and ₹333 on the BSE.

IPO Details

Solarworld's IPO raised ₹490 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of ₹440 crore (1.25 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to ₹50 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between ₹333 and ₹351 per share.

Of these raised funds, ₹420 crore was allocated for investment in its subsidiary KSPL to finance the Pandhurana Project partially, and ₹20 crore for general corporate purposes.

The IPO was open for subscription from September 23 to 25, 2025, with allotment completed on September 26 and shares credited to demat accounts on September 29. It was subscribed 68.49 times overall, with 51.69 times in the retail category, 74.24 times in the QIB category, and 68.21 times in the NII category.

Grey Market Premium

The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) was around ₹40 per share over the upper price band of ₹351, implying an expected listing price of about ₹391 per share and listing gains near 11%.

Nuvama Wealth Management was the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue.

Company Details

SolarWorld Energy Solutions focuses on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for solar power projects. The company caters to both large enterprises and businesses exploring cost-effective renewable energy adoption. Under its CAPEX model, SolarWorld handles complete solar project execution, from design and installation to commissioning, while ownership rests with the customer.

