Verse Innovation Posts 88% Growth, Targets Profitability In H2 FY26

VerSe Innovation, India's leading local language technology platform and AI driven tech company, closed FY25 with robust financial and operational performance. The company delivered strong revenue growth of 88% year-on-year alongside a 20% reduction in EBITDA burn, strengthened monetization and geographic expansion, and accelerated operational efficiency to lay the groundwork for profitable, sustainable scale.

FY25 Performance Highlights: Growth, Efficiency and Diversification.

● Strong revenue acceleration:

○ Revenue from operations grew by 88% from ₹ 1,029 Cr in FY24 to ₹ 1,930 Cr in FY25 ○ Total revenue grew by 64% from ₹1,261 Cr in FY24 to ₹2,071 Cr in FY25

○ Revenue from operations excluding acquisitions grew by 33% from ₹ 1,029 Cr in FY24 to ₹ 1,373 Cr in FY25

● Cost discipline:

○ EBITDA burn (excluding non-cash expenses) improved 20% year-on-year, from ₹ (920) crore in FY24 to ₹ (738) crore in FY25.

○ EBITDA margin improved from –89% to –38%.

● Efficiency gains:

○ Cost of services as a percentage of revenue from operations fell from 112% in FY24 to 77% in FY25

○ Excluding server lease and software charges, the same improved from 83% in FY24 to 56% in FY25

○ Other operating expenses (excluding non-cash items) improved to 61% of revenue from operations, down from 77% in FY24.

These audited accounts were duly adopted by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting. Road to Profitability: Breakeven in H2FY26:

VerSe Innovation is approaching EBITDA positivity and expects to achieve group-level break-even and profitability in the second half of FY26. This milestone reflects the company's disciplined execution across multiple fronts - driven by product innovation, AI-powered automation, fiscal prudence, and sustained revenue growth. The company's path to profitability is driven by:

. AI-led monetization: NexVerse, VerSe's programmatic AdTech engine, enhances advertiser ROI and yields data-driven insights at scale.

. Subscription growth: Dailyhunt Premium, powered by Magzter, extends the platform's reach into paid, premium content.

. Community and creator engagement: Josh Audio Calling allows users to connect with creators, while VerSe Collab offers a full-stack influencer marketplace to manage creator campaigns with precision and scale.

. Strategic acquisitions: The integration of Magzter (premium content) and ValueLeaf (enterprise engagement solutions) with continued focus on future acquisitions, reinforces VerSe's commitment to scaling new verticals and deepening monetization across B2B and consumer ecosystems.

Looking Ahead

With a strong capital position, proven ability to scale platforms, and a relentless focus on AI-powered innovation, VerSe Innovation is positioned to lead India's next digital growth wave. The company remains committed to delivering long-term value for stakeholders as it redefines local-language content, commerce, and community engagement across India and beyond.

About VerSe Innovation Private Limited:

At the core of VerSe Innovation, is the idea that technology can help bridge the digital divide. Since its inception, VerSe has risen to the challenge of serving the unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology. Its unique artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies enables personalized content to be delivered to millions of users based on their consumption preferences. Today VerSe Innovation's proprietary technology platform powers 350 million users to consume content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers India's #1 and most engaging short-video app Josh.

VerSe Innovation, with its family of apps focused on Bharat, became the first unicorn in tech for local languages and counts CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Siguler Guff, Carlyle Group, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, Gladebrooks, Falcon Edge Capital, AlphaWave, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, Google, Microsoft, Lupa Systems, Luxor Group, Sofina, B Capital Group, IIFL, Kotak, Catamaran, Bay Capital, Edelweiss and Omidyar Network, among others as existing investors.