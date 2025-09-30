Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN General Assembly Brings 80th Session to Close

2025-09-30 01:57:33
(MENAFN) The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly concluded on Monday, with a powerful call for global cooperation amid ongoing global challenges.

In her closing statement, General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock highlighted that 189 member states participated in the General Debate, including 124 heads of state and government.

“At the start of this week, we described the United Nations as the house of diplomacy and dialogue, standing at a crossroads, a place for hard conversations in difficult times,” Baerbock remarked. “If this high-level week is any indication, this house is fulfilling that purpose: the United Nations is still relevant.”

The week featured significant moments of engagement, where member states showed a collective drive to improve, reach higher, and choose the right path forward, Baerbock observed.

“This week's General Debate, marked by strong participation and passionate speeches, demonstrated our shared capacity to strengthen our collective leadership, find solutions together, and make the right decisions at the crossroads,” she said. “Let us draw inspiration from our past achievements and dare to build a brighter, united future—undaunted, resilient, and unified.”

