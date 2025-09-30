Tony J. Selimi Wins NYC Big Book Award® For Climb Greater Heights In Leadership
From Homelessness to High Honours: Tony J. Selimi Wins NYC BIG BOOK AWARD for Climb Greater Heights
In a year that saw submissions from powerhouse publishers like Oxford University Press, Forbes Books, and Simon & Schuster, Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance by internationally acclaimed author and thought leader Tony J. Selimi has been named a winner in the Leadership category of the prestigious NYC BIG BOOK AWARD.
Judged by an elite panel of publishers, editors, authors, booksellers, librarians, and literary experts, the award recognises overall excellence and impact. Joining past winners like Martin Luther King III and Nathan Myhrvold, Selimi's work now stands among some of the world's most influential titles.
Climb Greater Heights is a transformational playbook for leaders, entrepreneurs, and ambitious professionals who refuse to settle for ordinary success. In it, Selimi—who rose from homelessness to leading billion-pound technology transformations—unveils his proven 12-Step Growth Accelerator Methodology®, the same system he has used to coach CEOs, entrepreneurs, and visionaries worldwide. His blueprint helps readers master their mindset, scale ventures, and build legacy-driven empires without burning out.
Packed with case studies, breakthrough strategies, and actionable exercises, the book equips readers to craft purpose-aligned businesses, rewire their minds for unshakable confidence, transform setbacks into scalable opportunities, and build authority, credibility, and influence on a global stage. As Selimi explains: “AI is rewriting the rules of business, but it is human mastery, mindset, and adaptive leadership that decide who thrives. Climb Greater Heights gives readers a framework to create businesses that are not only profitable but purposeful and enduring.”
With praise from world-renowned thinkers and organisations—including Dr John Demartini, Steve Harrison, Marie Diamond, Literary Titan, Falcon Reviews, and Book Excellence—the book has already been hailed as “a masterclass in unstoppable momentum” and “an ideal resource for entrepreneurs seeking mastery and impact.
The 2025 NYC Big Book Award attracted submissions from across the globe—Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and beyond—cementing Selimi's work as part of a genuinely international conversation about leadership, legacy, and growth.
About the Author
Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognised transformational coach, business strategist, and AI thought leader. From surviving civil war and homelessness to managing multi-billion-pound technology programs, he now helps leaders worldwide master human behaviour, accelerate growth, and build lasting legacies. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, he is also the executive producer of The Truth About Reading. His work has been featured on Sky News, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.
Book Details
Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance by Tony Jeton Selimi
ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (ebook)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Walmart, and directly from the author: []()
To view the full list of NYC Big Book Award winners, visit: []()
