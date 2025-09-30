Shraddha Arya Celebrates Her Twins' Milestone With An Adorable 'Tootsie' Cake

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) Television actress Shraddha Arya has always been candid about her professional life but extremely private about her personal one.

Recently, she marked a special milestone as her twins turned 10 months old. She celebrated the occasion with a unique crown-themed cake that read, "Happy Tootsie 10 My Jaans." The actress shared a photo of the same on her social media account. Going by the picture and the cake, it seems that her babies are now in the teething phase.

Shraddha and her husband, Naval Officer Rahul Nagal, welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, in late 2024. The couple has been fiercely protective of their children, keeping them away from the media glare since birth. Shraddha, who married Rahul Nagal in a traditional ceremony in November 2021, has since then balanced her life between her demanding television schedules and family duties.

While fans often share glimpses of her children's little achievements and milestones, Shraddha has made a conscious choice to avoid posting their pictures and has kept them away from media glare. On the work front, Shraddha continues to be one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Her portrayal of Preeta in the show "Kundali Bhagya" has not only earned her immense love but also a loyal fan base.

Even after embracing motherhood, Shraddha remained dedicated to her craft and appeared in important and key episodes in the show and maintained her presence in the entertainment space. The actress a few weeks ago had taken a quick trip to Goa along with her babies and husband, where she was seen relaxing and unwinding.

Sharing a video of her fun trip on her social media account, Shraddha wrote,“Woke up to swaying palms, lush green gardens, and the sound of waves gently kissing the shore - my stay at Caravela Resort, Goa was nothing short of magical. A tropical paradise where nature and luxury meet, with the beach just steps away.”

–IANS

rd/