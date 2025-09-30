Carefore Global New Zealand's Colosigold Winner In Prestigious Nutraingredients-Asia Awards
EINPresswire/ -- The NutraIngredients-Asia Awards are widely recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades in the nutrition and health industry across the Asia-Pacific region. The awards celebrate innovation, efficacy, and outstanding product development that drive the future of nutrition and health solutions.
Colos IgGold™ has earned this distinction for its scientifically backed dairy-based drink formulation designed to support and enhance the immune system, highlighting Carefore’s commitment to delivering advanced, reliable nutrition products to consumers globally.
“We are truly honoured that Colos IgGold™ has been recognised by industry experts among such a strong field of competitors,” said Grant Washington-Smith, founder and chief scientist of Carefore Global New Zealand.
“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and rigorous scientific research our team has invested in developing a great-tasting dairy-based drink that supports immune health naturally and effectively.
“At Carefore, we believe in harnessing the power of dairy ingredients combined with cutting-edge science to create solutions that genuinely improve people's lives. Being named a finalist, and then winning, motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the nutritional beverage and dairy sector.”
The 2025 NutraIngredients-Asia Awards ceremony brought together top leaders, innovators, and experts from across the nutrition industry to celebrate the latest breakthroughs and outstanding achievements.
