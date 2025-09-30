Vidac Pharma Announces Broad U.S. Patent Claim Allowance For HK2-Detaching Compounds In Cancer Treatment

EINPresswire/ -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer treatments, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent entitled “Use of Hexokinase 2/Mitochondria-Detaching Compounds for Treating Hexokinase-2 (HK2)-Expressing Cancers.”The claims provide broad protection for Vidac’s proprietary technology, covering a wide range of HK2/VDAC1 detaching compounds in mitochondria, pharmaceutical compositions containing such compounds, and methods of treating, inhibiting, or suppressing any cancer that expresses HK2, a key driver of tumor metabolism and survival.This allowance significantly broadens Vidac’s intellectual property rights, ensuring coverage across multiple compound classes, formulations, and cancer indications. It represents a major step in consolidating the Company’s leadership in the development of cancer metabolism therapeutics.Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented:“This patent allowance represents a major milestone for Vidac, significantly strengthening our IP portfolio in oncology. The broad scope of protection reflects the novelty and potential of our Mitochondrial targeting approach, and positions Vidac at the forefront of cancer metabolism therapeutics. The role of "healthy" mitochondria in fighting cancer is now a hot subject: Vidac is curing the block of programmed death occurring in cancer cells by reversing the Warburg effect and making the Tumor Microenvironment (TME) pro-immune again.”

