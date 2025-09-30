Marion Forbes-Segree, Releases New Book Hustle & Thrive: Turning Struggles Into Success

EINPresswire/ -- Marion Forbes-Segree, respected American business strategist, coach, and founder of Marion Forbes Consulting, announces the release of her transformative new book, Hustle & Thrive: Turning Struggles into Success. This debut publication marks a step in Forbes-Segree’s mission to inspire transformation through storytelling and personal impact.Rooted in real-life experience and hard-won wisdom, Hustle & Thrive is a motivational guide for those navigating personal and professional adversity. Through deeply personal anecdotes, actionable advice, and reflective questions, the book walks readers through the process of rediscovering themselves, taking bold leaps of faith, and building a purpose-driven life.“I wrote this book because I have experienced the struggles firsthand of wanting something more for myself and my family, but often lacked the courage to go after it,” says Marion. “I was afraid. But one day, after being laid off, I decided I didn’t want to live with regret. I took a chance—and now I want to encourage others to do the same. It doesn’t take much but faith, hope, and imperfect action.”Hustle & Thrive covers key themes such as turning pain into purpose, overcoming limiting beliefs, reclaiming confidence, and building a legacy rooted in empowerment and courage. Readers are encouraged to bet on themselves, push past internal and external biases, and create meaningful change—not just for their own lives, but for their communities.With a blend of vulnerability and strategic insight, Marion offers a movement.About the AuthorMarion Segree is a Jamaican-born American business strategist, coach, and founder of Marion Forbes Consulting. With a global perspective shaped by her immigrant journey and corporate leadership in IT, she now empowers professionals worldwide to reclaim their talents and build purpose-driven lives that transcend the corporate mold. A mother, grandmother, and legacy builder, Marion lives in Phoenix, Arizona, with her partner. Hustle & Thrive marks the beginning of her mission to inspire transformation through storytelling and impact.

