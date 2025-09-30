Tuttle's Government Grift ETF Set To Launch This Week-What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the political influence of American policymakers and their close associates could potentially launch as soon as this Friday. The proposed Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT) aims to provide investors with exposure to political trading activity and corporate ties linked to the U.S. presidency, offering insights into the intersection of politics and financial markets in the crypto era.



The proposed ETF could go live as early as Friday, pending SEC approval, with the registration becoming effective on October 3.

GRFT tracks political trading activity by analyzing STOCK Act transaction reports, focusing on trades made by Congress members and their spouses.

The fund targets companies with demonstrated political influence or ties to the White House, including those praised by President Trump .

It will hold between 10 and 30 stocks and ETFs, with position sizes reflecting trading activity and perceived presidential influence. Crypto assets and industry connections are subtly woven into the political investing landscape, with Trump-linked companies and memecoins gaining notable attention.

An upcoming ETF could spotlight the political dynamics influencing American markets, including those within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector. The Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT), first proposed earlier this year, might launch as soon as this week, with the SEC setting October 3 as the effective date for its registration.

The ETF will utilize public transaction reports under the STOCK Act, which require members of Congress and their spouses to disclose trades, to track their market activity. Additionally, GRFT will include companies with close ties to presidential influence, such as firms with executives connected to the White House or those receiving praise from the current administration, notably Donald Trump.

Predictably, GRFT will track a basket of between 10 and 30 stocks and ETFs, with the weight of each holding reflecting both the level of congressional trading and the perceived impact of presidential endorsement. According to the prospectus, the fund's premise is that political figures and their associates can sway financial markets or possess privileged information that affects security prices.

Source: Eric Balchunas

Cointelegraph contacted Tuttle for further details but did not receive an immediate response. Interestingly, the potential inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the ETF's portfolio hints at the blurred lines between traditional political finance and digital assets.

Crypto's role in Trump's influence landscape

Donald Trump's engagement with the cryptocurrency sector is well-documented and often scrutinized. Notably, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) holds around 15,000 Bitcoin , valued at approximately $1.7 billion, while its subsidiary Truth Social has filed for spot crypto ETFs. Similarly, Trump-backed stocks such as the publicly traded Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) and other firms linked to the Trump family further underline his influence within crypto markets.

While not all are publicly listed, Trump's ties to memecoins-named after him and his wife Melania-and ownership stakes in platforms like World Liberty Financial , which holds billions in tokens, reinforce his deep connections to the digital assets domain.

Existing crypto ETFs and regulatory developments

Tuttle already manages several crypto-focused exchange-traded products, including leveraged ETFs tracking various cryptocurrencies like XRP , Solana , Litecoin, and Chainlink . These products expand investors' options within the broader crypto markets and reflect ongoing institutional interest.

Meanwhile, recent SEC moves - including approval of generic listing standards - could facilitate faster approval of new crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ether . Market watchers believe this regulatory shift may significantly increase the likelihood of additional spot crypto ETFs entering the market, broadening mainstream access to digital assets.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, both traditional financial products and crypto assets are poised for increased integration, signaling a potent mix of politics, regulation, and digital innovation shaping the future of crypto markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.