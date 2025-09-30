Bigg Boss 19: Check Out The Top 5 Most Popular Contestants Inside The House

It's been five weeks since Bigg Boss 19 started airing and it's making headlines. Recently, fan page Bigg Boss Tak shared the week 5 popular contestants list. Let's check who's leading the race.

The way Ashnoor Kaur responded to Farhana Bhatt during the captaincy task was found very amusing by people. Thus, she has secured the fifth position in the popularity list.

Pranit More's name is also on this list. He has secured the fourth position. Pranit More's one-liner comic style has won people's hearts.

Gaurav Khanna couldn't win the captaincy task in 'Bigg Boss 19' last week, but he definitely won people's hearts. His speech after losing the task made a special place in people's hearts.

Baseer Ali's name has moved to the second spot on this list. Baseer has been in the limelight all week due to his fights with Awez Darbar.

People are really liking Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19'. His name has reached the number one spot among the most popular contestants. Since he became the captain, his popularity has grown even more.