Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Set New Friendship Goals, Moments In Haval H9 SUV After Asia Cup Win Go Viral

After Asia Cup 2025 triumph, Indian cricket team stars Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are in the spotlight for setting new friendship goals. The Asia Cup 2025 final was a night to remember, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets and clinched their ninth Asia Cup title.

The 25-year-old left-handed opening batter and left arm spinner Abhishek Sharma secured the title 'Player of the Tournament' by scoring a total of 315 runs with 3 fifties in 7 matches. In addition to $15,000 ( ₹13 lakh) cash prize reward, he received Haval H9 SUV.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a post on X stated,“For his blockbuster performance in #AsiaCup2025, #TeamIndia opener Abhishek Sharma is named the Player of the Tournament.”

Abhishek Sharma decided to celebrate the moment with his close friend from Punjab and opening partner Shubman Gill. The video of the celebration of the historic moment and the quintessential bond went viral on social media and sparked discussions online. Fans were impressed to see the close bond of Team India players.

Social media reaction

A user wrote,“Shubman Gill in the car which Abhishek Sharma won for his POTT. ❤️- Two besties from Punjab!”

Another user remarked,“Player of the Tournament vibes: Abhishek Sharma gets the award, Shubman Gill gets the wheels-teamwork at its funniest!”

A third user stated,“Bromance.”

A fourth comment read,“Punjab boys living the dream! 🔥 From childhood buddies to ruling cricket together. What a bond ❤️.”

Abhishek Sharma in his acceptance speech during the award ceremony said,“Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball,” NDTV reported.

He added,“So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain.”

Kuldeep Yadav secured 'Most Valuable Player of the Tournament' title and made a mark in the tournament by securing most wickets. He was also honoured with $15,000 cash prize.

Tilak Varma, the 22-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time off spin bowler, played a crucial role in India's triumph by scoring 50 and bagged the“Player of the Match” award.

Team India and support staff received ₹21 crores prize money following the historic win, BCCI said.