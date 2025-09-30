Kashmir Communities Leading The Climate Fight

Representational photo

By Iqbal Hussain

A group of farmers gathers along the Lidder River in Pahalgam to plant willow and poplar saplings. These are local residents, acting to protect the lands they have farmed for generations.

The trees are meant to prevent soil erosion and slow the river's rising waters during sudden floods, a reality that has grown more frequent as glaciers shrink and rainfall patterns shift.

Similar community-led projects are emerging across the valley.

In Srinagar, school clubs and youth groups organize monthly clean-ups and afforestation drives, turning public spaces into living classrooms.

Students measure saplings, track growth, and learn how local wetlands absorb carbon while controlling floods. Religious institutions support these initiatives, using spaces and networks to mobilize volunteers.

Each effort is small on its own, but together they form a network that strengthens the valley's resilience.

Households are changing too. Families are adopting energy-efficient cookstoves, installing solar water heaters, and switching to LED lighting.

These adjustments reduce dependence on firewood and kerosene, cutting emissions while improving air quality. Neighbourhoods that collectively embrace these practices notice a measurable drop in fuel use and cost, creating an incentive to continue.

Seasonal and locally produced foods are gaining popularity, further reducing carbon footprints while sustaining local markets.

Community support extends to renewable energy. The valley's topography allows for micro-hydropower projects and solar installations. Villagers in remote areas are pooling resources to fund small solar grids, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and increasing electricity access.

These projects create ownership, responsibility, and pride among participants, showing how climate action can coexist with livelihoods.