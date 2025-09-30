Imagen Network Prepares Ethereum Reserves To Secure Future Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-driven social ecosystem, announced its plan to acquire Ethereum reserves as part of its broader growth and stability strategy. This initiative reflects Imagen's commitment to strengthening its financial foundation while supporting long-term development across its decentralized infrastructure.







Strengthening the foundation of decentralized ecosystems with resilient blockchain innovation.

The planned Ethereum reserves will provide Imagen with enhanced liquidity, stability, and flexibility to expand ecosystem services. By leveraging Ethereum's robust infrastructure, Imagen will be better positioned to support creators, users, and developers with scalable, secure, and adaptive tools for building next-generation social experiences.

This move builds upon Imagen's ongoing integration of blockchain technologies such as XRP Ledger and RLUSD, underscoring its mission to increase interoperability while securing sustainable growth. The addition of Ethereum reserves reinforces Imagen's approach to combining decentralized AI with a strong financial backbone, ensuring resilience and adaptability as its ecosystem scales.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.