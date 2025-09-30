Germany, France, Poland Warn Russia Against Air Intrusions

MENAFN - AzerNews) The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland – Johann Wadephul, Jean-Noel Barrot, and Radoslaw Sikorski – called on Russia on Monday to cease its violations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) members' airspace,reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrii Sybiha amid their joint appearance at the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul pressed for closer defense cooperation between European countries. He also insisted that "no member state will be left alone with this threat."

Previously, at the same event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that his country, Poland, and their allies create a joint defense shield against Russian air threats.